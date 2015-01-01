|
Snaychuk LA, O’Neill ML. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2020; 29(8): 984-999.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Technology-Facilitated Sexual Violence (TFSV) is an understudied but prevalent phenomenon with initial research investigations demonstrating significant adverse consequences. TFSV is defined by unwanted sexual behaviors communicated and transmitted through digital means, which can include online/digital harassment, coercive sex-based communications, and sexuality-based harassment. The purpose of this study was threefold: (1) to examine prevalence rates of TFSV in males and females; (2) to assess the psychological symptoms associated with TFSV, and (3) to identify factors that could mitigate any negative psychological effects following TFSV victimization.
Language: en
community violence; digital media; internet crimes; mental health; online harassment; resiliency; sexual harassment; Technology-facilitated sexual violence