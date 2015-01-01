Abstract

Technology-Facilitated Sexual Violence (TFSV) is an understudied but prevalent phenomenon with initial research investigations demonstrating significant adverse consequences. TFSV is defined by unwanted sexual behaviors communicated and transmitted through digital means, which can include online/digital harassment, coercive sex-based communications, and sexuality-based harassment. The purpose of this study was threefold: (1) to examine prevalence rates of TFSV in males and females; (2) to assess the psychological symptoms associated with TFSV, and (3) to identify factors that could mitigate any negative psychological effects following TFSV victimization.



RESULTS indicated that overall prevalence rates of TFSV self-identifying victims in Canadian undergraduate students were 84.3%. Females were at increased risk of victimization, with prevalence rates as high as 87.9% and males reporting 74.3% as per the TFSV-V. Furthermore, self-identifying victims of TFSV tended to have lower levels of self-esteem and perceived control, and higher levels of depressive symptoms compared to those without TFSV experience. Regression analysis revealed that self-esteem, social support, and perceived control moderated the relationship between TFSV victimization and depressive symptoms. Limitations of the study and suggestions for further research investigating the impact of TFSV are discussed.

