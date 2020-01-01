|
Padilla-Walker LM, Stockdale LA, McLean RD. Psychol. Pop. Media 2020; 9(4): 481-492.
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychiatric Publishing)
unavailable
Although time spent using media has been linked to internalizing problems, few studies have explored the role that parents might play in these associations. The current study explored how controlling and autonomy-supportive restrictive and active parental media monitoring were associated with adolescents' internalizing problems via time spent using media (media multitasking, social media, TV, video games, music, reading, texting, and Internet). The current study used data from a national study of teens aged 10-20 (N = 1,193, 52% female, 68% White, 13% Black, 11% Latino).
