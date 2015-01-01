Abstract

PURPOSE Current methods for floodway design are predominately based on hydrological and hydraulic design principles. The purpose of this paper is to investigate a finite element methods approach for the inclusion of a simplified structural design method into floodway design procedures.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This research uses a three-dimensional finite element method to investigate numerically the different parameters, geometric configurations and loading combinations which cause floodway vulnerability during extreme flood events. The worst-case loading scenario is then used as the basis for design from which several structural design charts are deduced. These charts enable design bending moments and shear forces to be extracted and the cross-sectional area of steel and concrete to be designed in accordance with the relevant design codes for strength, serviceability and durability.



FINDINGS It was discovered that the analysed floodway structure is most vulnerable when impacted by a 4-tonne boulder, a 900 mm cut-off wall depth and with no downstream rock protection. Design charts were created, forming a simplified structural design process to strengthen the current hydraulic design approach provided in current floodway design guidelines. This developed procedure is demonstrated through application with an example floodway structural design.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The deduced structural design process will ensure floodway structures have adequate structural resilience, aiding in reduced maintenance and periods of unserviceability in the wake of extreme flood events.

