Abstract

PURPOSE Determining alarm levels of river floods is considered an effective non-structural measure to prevent and mitigate the damages of flood and inundation. This study aims to propose a holistic approach, a comprehensive review of the factors affecting flooding and flood risk, based on which the water level (WL) is proposed for the flood alarm levels. The corresponding proposed WL to the necessary flood alarm levels is based on observed data, as well as simulated data from statistical methods and hydrological and hydraulic models.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH In this paper, the proposed criteria to delineate WLs corresponding to flood alarm levels include flood magnitude; flood derivation and flood duration; flood risks and damage; correlation with neighboring stations; flood characteristics and local characteristics; and other criteria (flood prevention strategy and flood experience).



FINDINGS The paper proposed a synthesis approach to determine flood warning levels in Vietnam. The retrieved levels are the basics to revise the Decision 632/2010 of the Vietnam Government on determining water alarm levels for flood prevention. The study proposes a new flood alarm system including revised flood levels at 115 existing stations and new flood levels at 30 additional stations. The proposed flood warning level can help manage the flooding problem in major river systems that supports flood protection and prevention services in Vietnam.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The paper proposed a novel synthesis approach to flood prevention in Vietnam.

