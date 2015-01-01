|
Citation
|
Huong HTL, Dzung LH. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2020; 11(5): 645-658.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE Determining alarm levels of river floods is considered an effective non-structural measure to prevent and mitigate the damages of flood and inundation. This study aims to propose a holistic approach, a comprehensive review of the factors affecting flooding and flood risk, based on which the water level (WL) is proposed for the flood alarm levels. The corresponding proposed WL to the necessary flood alarm levels is based on observed data, as well as simulated data from statistical methods and hydrological and hydraulic models.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Criteria; Flood warning level; Flooding; Natural disasters; Vietnam