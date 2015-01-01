|
Citation
|
Pouria MM, Akbarpour A, Ahmadi H, Tavassoli MR, Saedi Daryan A. J. Struct. Fire Eng. 2020; 11(3): 325-345.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE Offshore structures are among the structures exposed to fire more often. Most of these structures are likely to be associated with flammable materials. In this research, some of the structures constructed on top of marine decks have been studied.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Collapse; Fire; Genetic algorithm; Marine structures; Plastic analysis