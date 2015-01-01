|
Citation
|
Sandström J. J. Struct. Fire Eng. 2020; 11(3): 379-394.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE This paper aims to investigate the probability of unacceptable consequences from structural fire damage in a typical Scandinavian single-story steel frame building and discusses it in relation to life safety. This paper is a complement to the paper "Life safety in single-story steel frame buildings, Part I - deterministic design" by Sandström (2019) which considers the same design philosophy but with a probabilistic design approach.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Fire engineering; Life safety; Monte Carlo; Performance based design; Structural fire safety design