Winiewski M, Bulska D. Int. J. Conf. Violence 2020; 14(1): e3775.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, University of Bielefeld, Institute for Interdisciplinary Research on Conflict and Violence)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Literature on collective violence usually treats an act of aggression as a unidimensional phenomenon--occurring or not. The social psychological perspective on intergroup relations shows, however, that different aspects of an intergroup situation (social context, differences in status, past relations) lead to different behaviors. This article describes the development and initial validation of the multifaceted concept of intergroup collective violence. In a series of three studies (N = 1,420, N = 1,000, N = 1,019) using mixed methodology, we constructed a scale for measuring acceptance of intergroup collective violence.
Language: en