Journal Article

Citation

Wang Z, Yang H, Ni L, Zou Y. J. Adv. Transport. 2020; 2020: e8858302.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Institute for Transportation, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1155/2020/8858302

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Following the research on human decision-making under risk and uncertainty, the purpose of this paper is to analyze evacuees' risky route decision behavior and its effect on traffic equilibrium. It examines the possibility of applying regret theory to model travellers' regret-taking behavior and network equilibrium in emergency context. By means of modifying the utility function in expected utility theory, a regret-based evacuation traffic equilibrium model is established, accounting for the evacuee's psychological behavior of regret aversion and risk aversion. Facing two parallel evacuation routes choice situation, the effect of evacuees' risk aversion and regret aversion on traffic equilibrium is numerically investigated as well as the road capacity reduction from natural disaster. The findings reveal that evacuees prefer the riskless route with the lower travel time as the increase of the regret aversion degree. The equilibrium tends to be achieved when more evacuees choose the safer route jointly affected by risk aversion and regret aversion. Moreover, an optimization model for disaster occurring possibility is formulated to assess the traffic system performance for evacuation management. These findings are helpful for understanding how the regret aversion and risk aversion influence traffic equilibrium.


Language: en
