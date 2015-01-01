Abstract

CAV (connected and autonomous vehicle) is a crucial part of intelligent transportation systems. CAVs utilize both sensors and communication components to make driving decisions. A large number of companies, research organizations, and governments have researched extensively on the development of CAVs. The increasing number of autonomous and connected functions however means that CAVs are exposed to more cyber security vulnerabilities. Unlike computer cyber security attacks, cyber attacks to CAVs could lead to not only information leakage but also physical damage. According to the UK CAV Cyber Security Principles, preventing CAVs from cyber security attacks need to be considered at the beginning of CAV development. In this paper, a large set of potential cyber attacks are collected and investigated from the aspects of target assets, risks, and consequences. Severity of each type of attacks is then analysed based on clearly defined new set of criteria. The levels of severity for the attacks can be categorized as critical, important, moderate, and minor. Mitigation methods including prevention, reduction, transference, acceptance, and contingency are then suggested. It is found that remote control, fake vision on cameras, hidden objects to LiDAR and Radar, spoofing attack to GNSS, and fake identity in cloud authority are the most dangerous and of the highest vulnerabilities in CAV cyber security.

