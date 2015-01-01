Abstract

Off-road intelligent vehicle is an important application about Internet of Vehicles technology used in the transportation field, and the front obstacle recognition method is the key technology for off-road intelligent vehicle. In this paper, based on smart data aggregation inspired paradigm of IoT applications, we mainly study perception technology in vehicle networking by using image data and one symmetrical speeded-up robust features detector (SURF). By considering symmetry and image data aggregation, we found that data aggregation had the ability of providing global information for Internet of Vehicles systems. After we have built the experiment platform, the experiment results showed that this method is faster than Scale-Invariant Feature Transform algorithm in this case, which can satisfy the water detection accuracy and the real-time requirement. So, this method is effective for the water images detection with great symmetry to off-road intelligent vehicle, and it also gives a useful reference about environment perception technology and smart data aggregation inspired paradigm used in future Internet of Vehicles, intelligent vehicle, and traffic safety applications.

Language: en