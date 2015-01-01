SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Babić D, Fiolić M, Babic D, Gates T. J. Adv. Transport. 2020; 2020: e7843743.

(Copyright © 2020, Institute for Transportation, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1155/2020/7843743

unavailable

As part of the traffic control plan, road markings form the traffic surface and provide visual guidance for road users. Since their first application to the present day, road markings have become a common element of road infrastructure and one of the basic low-cost safety measures. The aim of this paper is to provide a systematic review of the most significant academic activities to date regarding the influence of longitudinal and transverse road markings as well as road markings for hazard locations (curves, intersections, and rural-urban transitions) on driver's behaviour and overall road safety. The review includes a total of 71 studies from which are 52 peer-reviewed journal studies, 4 conference proceedings, and 15 professional reports. The studies are, based on their aim, divided into two categories: (1) studies on the impact of road markings on driver behaviour (36 studies) and (2) studies on the impact of road markings on road safety (35 studies).


Language: en
