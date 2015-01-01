Abstract

By considering the feature of vehicle driving on the event management unit of the freeway corridor, according to the system target, a method to divide the management unit of the road network was put forward. The relative safety braking deceleration was taken as the evaluation index of single-vehicle driving risk. The reliability graph relationship and structure-function between the management unit and subunit were analyzed. Then, dynamic safety reliability and real-time safety reliability were determined on the basis of driving risk. In addition, the queuing and dissipating characteristics of the management unit under traffic incidents were analyzed based on the wave theory. The incident duration and dissipation time were also calculated. At the same time, the travel time prediction model of the incident management unit was set up when the real-time safety reliability was taken as a road resistance function. Finally, an improved travel time prediction model established in this paper is of great significance to improve traffic safety and efficiency, and the research results will provide an important theoretical foundation in the freeway corridor route decision.

