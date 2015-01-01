|
Citation
|
Li J, Jiang B, Dong C, Wang J, Zhang X. J. Adv. Transport. 2020; 2020: e2023093.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Institute for Transportation, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Drivers' decisions to either slow and stop or go at the onset of yellow signal impact on intersection safety. This novel study contributes to the new classification scheme for drivers. Two driving style indexes (i.e., the driving reliability index and dangerous driving index) are adopted, along with other known factors to analyze stop/go decision-making. Initially, the driving reliability index is extracted using a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). The dangerous driving index is calculated based on statistics extracted from dangerous driving records. A latent class logit model is then proposed to explore the factors which influence drivers' decisions. Drivers are classified for analytical purposes into "low-risk" and "high-risk" categories according to driving styles and age.
Language: en