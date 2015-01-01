SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Keramati A, Lü P, Zhou X, Tolliver D. J. Adv. Transport. 2020; 2020: e8878911.

(Copyright © 2020, Institute for Transportation, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1155/2020/8878911

unavailable

This paper proposes a mathematical model, the competing risks method, to investigate highway-rail grade crossing (HRGC) crash frequency and crash severity simultaneously over a 30-year period. The proposed competing risks model is a special type of survival analysis to accommodate the competing nature of multiple outcomes from the same event of interest; in this case, the competing multiple outcomes are crash severities, while event of interest is crash occurrence. Knowledge-gain-based benefits to be discovered through the application of this model and 30-year dataset are as follows: (1) a straightforward and integrated one-step estimation process that considers both crash frequency and severity likelihood in the same model, so direct hazard ranking considering both crash frequency and severity likelihood is possible; (2) interpretative effects of identified covariates from both the direction and magnitude perspectives; and (3) the long-term cumulative effect of contributors with the cumulative incidence function.


Language: en
