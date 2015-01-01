Abstract

In high density urban areas, pedestrians have a great influence on the capacity of intersections. This paper studies the influence of pedestrians on road capacity and proposes an exclusive right-turn lane capacity model considering pedestrian-vehicle interaction (PV-RTC). Firstly, a pedestrian-vehicle interaction (PVI) model is proposed based on the logit model and static games theory of incomplete information. Through this model, the probability of 6 kinds of pedestrian-vehicle interaction situations (vehicles yield to pedestrians, pedestrians yield to vehicles, etc.) in the crosswalk can be obtained. Then, based on the basic idea of the stop line method and the probabilities of above situations, the PV-RTC model is established, and the sensitivity analysis of the important factors (pedestrian arrival rate, yielding rate, and green time ratio) affecting the model is carried out to clarify the mechanism of the proposed model. Finally, a pedestrian-vehicle interaction model of cellular automata for the exclusive right-turn lane is established and its simulation results are compared with the results of the PV-RTC model. The results show that the relative error between the microscopic simulation model and PV-RTC model is less than 15% overall, which verifies the validity of the PV-RTC model. This study provides references for a more precise estimation method of pedestrian impact on road capacity.

Language: en