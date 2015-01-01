Abstract

Aims: Victims of violence suffer from psychological problems such as depression, anxiety and inability to solve problems. The aim of this study was to compare the tendency to addiction and suicide in physically and sexually abused women referred to forensic medicine centers of Fars province with non-abused women.



Instruments & Methods: In this cross-sectional descriptive study, 105 women who were referred to forensic medicine centers in Fars province from October 2017 to June 2018 with complaints of physical (60 people) and sexual abuse (45 people) were selected by purposive sampling method. Also 60 women were selected in various gathering centers such as sports clubs and cultural centers in Shiraz by convenience sampling method. Data were collected through the Nazari's Addiction and Drug Attitude Questionnaire and the Orbach's Multi-Attitude Suicide Tendency Scale for adolescents (MAST), and were analyzed by one-way analysis of variance, multivariate analysis of variance and univariate analysis of variance and Scheffe post hoc test.



Finding: The mean scores of addiction tendency in women of the physically abused group was significantly higher than women of the normal group. There was a significant difference between the physically and sexually abused groups and the normal group in terms of life attraction, non-acceptance of life and death attraction. Also there was a significant difference in the component of non-acceptance of death between the physically abused group and the normal group (p<0.05).



Conclusion: Physically and sexually abused women are more prone to suicide and addiction than non-abused women.



Keywords: |addiction|suicide|post traumatic stress|physical and sexual harassment ,

Language: en