SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rahimi Ahmadabadi S, Attaran H. Iran. J. Forensic Med. 2020; 26(2): 85-91.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Legal Medicine Organization Islamic Republic of Iran)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Aims: Intentional homicide is one of the most violent crimes against humanity. The aim of this study was to investigate the demographic, psychological factors and motives for murder in intentional homicide prisoners referred to Khorasan Razavi province forensic medicine organization. Instruments & Methods: This cross-sectional descriptive study was conducted on...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print