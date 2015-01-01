CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Rahimi Ahmadabadi S, Attaran H. Iran. J. Forensic Med. 2020; 26(2): 85-91.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Legal Medicine Organization Islamic Republic of Iran)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Aims: Intentional homicide is one of the most violent crimes against humanity. The aim of this study was to investigate the demographic, psychological factors and motives for murder in intentional homicide prisoners referred to Khorasan Razavi province forensic medicine organization. Instruments & Methods: This cross-sectional descriptive study was conducted on...
Language: en