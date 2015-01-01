Abstract

Social aggression is widely emerging among young adults and can cause social and psychological adjustment problems. Although trait anger is believed to affect aggression, the longitudinal effect of trait anger on social aggression has not been tested, and the underlying mechanisms are unclear. A temporal path model (TPM) was constructed to explain how trait anger longitudinally predicts social aggression. Three-wave data were collected in five provinces of China from 1209 valid young adults. The results showed that trait anger predicts social aggression through both hostile attribution tendency (an in-process tendency) and anger rumination tendency (a post-process tendency), and these tendencies may predict each other. The present study supports the idea of TPM for aggression and develops General Aggression Model.

