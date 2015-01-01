Abstract

School bullying is recognized as a global problem and sparks public concerns for students' safety. While it has recently emerged as a critical concern in the Arab world, particularly in Jordan, no national studies have yet investigated the extent of bullying in Jordanian schools. The purpose of this study was to investigate the prevalence, correlates, and experiences of bullying among a national sample of Jordanian adolescent students. A stratified random sampling procedure was used to select schools that represent the three main regions of Jordan (i.e. north, middle, and south) and a weighted sample of schools was randomly selected using Statistical Analysis System 9.4 based on provinces' density. A nationally representative sample of 1083 adolescents aged 12 to 17 was included in the study. Data were collected using self-administered questionnaires on school bullying and adolescent sociodemographics. The prevalence of bullying among Jordanian adolescents was consistent with international studies; 7% reported their involvement in bullying as a victim, 7.6% as a bully, and 1.7% as both. Verbal bullying was the most common form of bullying among victims and bully-victim, while relational bullying was the most prevalent bullying for bullies. Being a perpetrator was more prevalent among boys than girls. Adolescent students who came from low socioeconomic status or whose fathers were illiterate reported more victimization experience. The majority of students who experienced bullying reported negative attitudes of bystanders, parents, and teachers towards intervening or responding to the bullying experience. Bullying exists among Jordanian students and active steps towards addressing this phenomenon are discussed. This is the first known Jordanian study representing a national sample of adolescent students' experience of bullying.



FINDINGS present valuable information for school professionals, parents, and students regarding bullying and its associated factors. These findings also provide an avenue for the adoption and implementation of available anti-bullying programs to ameliorate bullying behaviors among Jordanian school students.

