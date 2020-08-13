Abstract

The article proposes possibilities of conducting laboratory reliability tests required in defense standard NO-06-A104:2005 for military equipment and weapon systems during the occurrence of both prolonged and temporary voltage deviations and pulsation in the electrical system. The article refers to problems addressed in foreign publications, which demonstrate the need to conduct the above mentioned tests of military equipment. The author presents problems which had to be solved to prepare the test apparatus and develop algorithms to analyze data in real time. The results of this work include an innovative laboratory stand, which is the only one in Poland to offer such testing possibilities, and the application of testing procedures accredited by the Military Centre for Standardization and Codification, used in reliability testing of military equipment during the occurrence of interference in the functioning of the electrical system.(Reliability tests of devices and on-board weapon systems during electrical system interference)



W artykule zaproponowano możliwości prowadzenia laboratoryjnych badań niezawodnościowych wymaganych w normie obronnej NO-06-A104:2005 sprzętu wojskowego oraz systemów uzbrojenia w trakcie oddziaływania długotrwałych i chwilowych odchyłek oraz pulsacji napięcia występujących w instalacji elektrycznej. Artykuł odnosi się do poruszanych kwestii w opracowaniach zagranicznych, z których wynika potrzeba realizacji w/w badań sprzętu wojskowego (SpW). Przedstawiono problemy, jakie rozwiązywano podczas przygotowywania aparatury badawczej oraz opracowywania algorytmów do analizy danych w czasie rzeczywistym. Efektem pracy jest innowacyjne stanowisko laboratoryjne jako jedyne o takich możliwościach w kraju oraz funkcjonujące akredytowane przez Wojskowe Centrum Normalizacji i Kodyfikacji procedury badawcze wykorzystywane do badań niezawodności sprzętu wojskowego w warunkach zakłóceń w instalacji elektrycznej.



Słowa kluczowe: zakłócenia w instalacji elektrycznej, odchyłki napięcia, pulsacje napięcia, badania niezawodności.



Keywords: electrical system interference, voltage deviations, voltage pulsation, reliability testing.

Language: pl