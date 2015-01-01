SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Asante D, Shepherd LJ. Eur. J. Polit. Gender 2020; 3(3): 311-330.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Policy Press)

DOI

10.1332/251510820X15854973578842

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Using discourse analysis, this research explores the representation of gender roles and identities in relation to counter-terrorism/countering violent extremism in 38 national action plans for the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (2000) and associated
United Nations Security Council resolutions. Representations of gender in relation to counter-terrorism/countering violent extremism in the national action plans that we analyse fix women in subordinate and passive subject positions while presuming that men are inherently violent and extremist.

These findings have implications not only for scholarship on the Women, Peace and Security agenda, but also for policy practice in this area.


Language: en

Keywords

1325; counter-terrorism; countering violent extremism; gender; peace; representation; security; women

