Abstract

This pilot study examines the impact of a community-based domestic violence intervention program in British Columbia, Canada that primarily targets voluntary male participants who have engaged in abusive behaviors toward their intimate partners. Analyses of abusive behaviors were conducted on the sample of 20 participants who completed the Abusive Behavior Inventory (ABI) at both pretest and posttest, as well as the subsample who completed the ABI at pretest, posttest, and 6-month follow-up (n = 10). Additional analyses focused on the 25 participants who completed pretest and posttest questions regarding knowledge and skills learned.



FINDINGS suggest that participation in the 15-week Transforming Relationships program contributed to a significant decrease in psychological abuse, and that results held 6 months following program completion. Further, program participants increased in their knowledge of skills and strategies to de-escalate and reduce partner aggression. Implications for domestic violence intervention programs and future research are discussed.

Language: en