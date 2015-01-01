SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ivanova M, Dospatliev L, Grigorova D, Papazov P. Iran. J. Public Health 2020; 49(8): 1573-1575.

(Copyright © 2020, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)

10.18502/ijph.v49i8.3906

unavailable

Currently, 14000 mushroom species are known to exist (1). This study aimed to determine Pb, Cd, Ni, Cr, Mn, Co, Cu and Zn contents in 9 species wild edible mushrooms growing in the Batak Mountain, Bulgaria and thus to assess the health risk index arisen from the long-term con- sumption of them.

Mushroom samples were collected in 2014 and 2018 from the Batak Mountain, Bulgaria. The Batak Mountain is located in western Rhodopes, Bulgaria (GPS41°46'02.6"N 24°08'48.4"E). The region is industry-free and is characterized by forests, land and low buildings. R 3.4.4 program for Windows was used for statistical data pro- cessing. Quantitative determination of the con- centration of the studied elements was carried out in the mineralized samples by ICP Optima model 7000 DV. The daily intake of metals (DIM) was determined (2).

The average BW was taken as 70 kg for adults and 61, 43, 23, 12 kg for children: 14-18, 10-14, 3-10, 1-3 yr old. The health risk index (HRI) for the local population through the consumption of mushrooms was assessed using (3). HRI of <1 means the exposed population was assumed to be safe...


