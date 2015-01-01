Abstract

Iranian Death Registration System (DRS) has become an ongoing process in recent years, but despite this progress, the Iranian DRS had several shortcomings (1, 2). Several factors affecting morbidity and mortality data collected by the Iranian DRS. For example, in Tehran, the capital of Iran, the mortality data were registered by Behesht-e-Zahra cemetery from 1995 to 2010, as well as in Isfahan, a central province of Iran, the mortality data were registered by Bagh-e-Rezvan Cemetery from 2007 to 2010 (2). Moreover, Alborz Province was separated from Tehran Province in 2011 which many cases of death related to this province were registered in Tehran Province earlier than 2011 (2). Overall, the following issues have affected the Iranian DRS: inconsistency in DRS administration, duplicate recording of deaths, misclassification, geographical misalignment, incompleteness, and missing values (1, 2). For example, in a study performed using drug-related overdose deaths reported by the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education (MoHME) in 2006 and 2011, the data were missing from the Alborz and Tehran provinces (3); this issue had adverse effect for conducting analysis and interpretation of data. Moreover, the environmental factors affecting central provinces such as Tehran and Alborz with rapid urbanization, high population density, receiving migrants from other parts of the country...

