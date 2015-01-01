|
Citation
|
Shaghaghian S, Astaneh B. Iran. J. Public Health 2020; 49(8): 1520-1529.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Although much medical knowledge comes from observational research, such studies are more prone to confounding and bias than others. This study was conducted to evaluate the adherence of the observational studies published in Iranian medical journals to the STROBE (strengthening the reporting of observational studies in epidemiology) statement.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Iran; Journal; Observational Study; Quality; Strengthening the reporting of observational studies in epide-miology (STROBE)