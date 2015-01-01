Abstract

Disability is an undeniable fact which has been present for a long time as a social phenomenon in different societies. Despite this fact, the con- cept of disability has been defined by WHO in the international classification as functional and health disability as a supporting term for damages, functional limitations, and participatory restrictions (1). Disabilities have various causes, among which we can mention traffic injury and road collisions. According to the WHO, car crash and injuries are the main reason behind the death and disability for ages between 3 and 35 years (2). Traffic injuries and road collisions are one of the main reasons behind the disability and hospitalization of people, causing tremendous economic and social pressures (3). Various factors such as the increasing number of vehicles, increasing population, poor infrastruc- ture, and safety defects of roads affect the num- ber of road crash. Therefore, as time goes by, the epidemiology of traffic accidents varies signifi- cantly, creating the need for epidemiological studies of traffic injuries so that by analyzing their various aspects we can take more appropriate measures to prevent them. On the other hand, disability has numerous consequences for the disabled and their families due to the severe...

Language: en