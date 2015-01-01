Abstract

Attachment theory highlights the needs of hu- mans in neonatal period, in order to interpret the specific protection and security seeking behaviors in this period of human life (1).On the other hand, adolescence indicates a challenging bridge between childhood and adulthood along with several biological, behavioral, emotional, and cognitive changes and challenges (2-3).In adolescence, the patterns of attachment-related behav- iours are changed because the nature of individuals' relations mostly shift from parental relationship focused to peer-relationship focused. This is a normal developmental step coming with the improving of cognitive maturity (4).



Attachment style are generally are classified as 2 main patterns including secure (for example an infant felt safe and under support with parents) and insecure attachment styles including "Anxious-resistant insecure attachment style" (also is called ambivalent attachment) and "Anxious- avoidant insecure attachment". Anxious-avoidant insecure attachment style is represented an infant/child avoiding or showing little emotions to parents or caregivers (for example when they depart or return home) while an infant/child with anxious-resistant attachment style is mostly wary of strangers, the child is often highly distressed when caregivers depart but ambivalence when they return (5). Previous studies have approved the effects of parents-adolescent attachment style on adolescents' psychosocial and behavioral development (6-7). However, there is still lack of information about the influence of attachment style on different factors of adolescents' risk behavior (8).



The current cross-sectional study was amid to investigate the associations between three adoles- cents' risk behaviors including smoking and bullying. Overall, 1800 male and female Malaysian adolescents (aged 13 to 17 yr old), from 10 randomly-selected secondary school in Hulu Langat, Malaysia (2012-2013) participated in the study. The validated Malay version of self-administered Inventory of Parent and Peer Attachment (IPPA) and Youth Risk Behaviors Surveillance Questionnaire (focusing on smoking and bullying) were used as the study instruments.

