Abstract

Our current educational system places the onus on individual professions to create large-scale change within the field of child maltreatment. Historically, each profession has expended significant time and resources to personally create and traverse their own pathway in addressing the prevention and treatment of child abuse and neglect. The siloed structure of our current educational system inherently limits our collective vision and impact toward a safer future for children. Our greatest collective failing has been the failure to effectively shift the focus across professional disciplines from post-maltreatment intervention to that of primary prevention.

