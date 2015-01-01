|
Tuason MT, Güss CD. Behav. Sci. Terrorism Polit. Aggres. 2020; 12(3): 231-242.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
unavailable
The year 2017 had the deadliest incidents of gun violence ever in U.S. history; defined in our study as incidents with 4 or more persons killed or injured: 384 shootings with 466 people killed and 1,912 injured (Gun Violence Archive, 2017. Our study focused on the role of mental illness and other possible causes of gun violence by analyzing a minimum of three media reports and online documents related to each incident in 2017.
Language: en
abnormal behavior; crime; gun control; Gun violence; guns; mass killing; mass shootings; mental illness