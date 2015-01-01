Abstract

Despite the ongoing challenge of preventing youth gang membership in diverse communities across the United States, and increasing recognition of associations between trauma and gang involvement, the nexus between hopelessness, suicide, and gang membership has largely been ignored. We created two random samples of 1000 participants, with 50% identifying as non-Latinx White, and 50% identifying as Latinx of any race from 91,265 participants of the 2014-2015 California Healthy Kids Survey. Four Chi square tests of independence tested differences in prevalence rates of chronic hopelessness and suicidal ideation for self-identified Latinx and non-Latinx White gang and non-gang member youth. Grounded in a systems responsiveness framework, we predicted that hopelessness and suicidal ideation would be higher for groups that are more marginalized, which was supported by our findings. Specifically, gang membership and ethnicity were both associated with suicide and hopelessness. An unexpected finding, not related to the research questions, was the high prevalence of gender and sexual minority (GSM) youth who identified as gang members. This study represents a unique contribution to the adolescent suicidal ideation literature base, as most studies focus on race or ethnicity and neglect gang membership when identifying disproportionalities in suicidal ideation. Implications for practitioners, researchers, and schools and communities are discussed.

