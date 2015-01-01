Abstract

The success of construction projects is largely influenced by the significant costs incurred by workplace deviant behavior (WDB). It is useful to better understand how WDB occurs among workers for its preventive management. By invoking social exchange theory, this paper clarifies how WDB among construction workers can be predicted by leader-member exchange (LMX) and leader-member guanxi (LMG). Data were gathered from 153 workers and 17 supervisors in 17 construction projects. The results show that LMX and LMG are negatively related to WDB. LMG moderates the relationship between LMX and WDB: The negative relationship between LMX and WDB is stronger when LMG has higher quality. The findings contribute to research on WDB, especially from the aspect of leader-member relationship in the construction industry, and shed light on the theory of social exchange by capturing the role of its nonwork part, LMG, in predicting WDB. Managers of construction projects can benefit from the novel explanation offered here of the occurrence of WDB among workers and suggestions on controlling it in advance.



[SafetyLit note: Guanxi is the fundamental dynamic in personalized social networks of power, and is a crucial system of beliefs in Chinese culture. -Wikipedia]

