Abstract

Rework is positively linked with increased safety risks. As a precursor to decreased rework and enhanced safety performance, this study appraised the correlative causes of rework and safety incidents. To do this, 20 rework causes that undermine safety performance were first identified through the literature review. Using a survey questionnaire involving Malaysian construction professionals (owners, consultants, and contractors), the causes were prioritized based on frequency, severity, and importance indices. The five leading rework-safety causes were ranked as follows: poor coordination, insufficient communication, poor subcontractor management, improper supervision and inspection, and poor site management. Spearman's rank correlation tests revealed a significant agreement between the respondent groups. An exploratory factor analysis identified the five major underlying causal dimensions of rework and safety incidents to relate to the substandard management of equipment and machinery, poor project management practices, inherent dangerous, dirty, and difficult (3D) characteristics, improper production planning and work pressure, and inadequate personnel competency and knowledge. This paper bridges the identified knowledge gap concerning the dimensionality of rework and accident causation in construction, and the findings provide guidance for devising preventive measures for simultaneously addressing rework and safety problems.

