SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yap JBH, Rou Chong J, Skitmore M, Lee WP. J. Constr. Eng. Manage. 2020; 146(9): e04020106.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Society of Civil Engineers)

DOI

10.1061/(ASCE)CO.1943-7862.0001902

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Rework is positively linked with increased safety risks. As a precursor to decreased rework and enhanced safety performance, this study appraised the correlative causes of rework and safety incidents. To do this, 20 rework causes that undermine safety performance were first identified through the literature review. Using a survey questionnaire involving Malaysian construction professionals (owners, consultants, and contractors), the causes were prioritized based on frequency, severity, and importance indices. The five leading rework-safety causes were ranked as follows: poor coordination, insufficient communication, poor subcontractor management, improper supervision and inspection, and poor site management. Spearman's rank correlation tests revealed a significant agreement between the respondent groups. An exploratory factor analysis identified the five major underlying causal dimensions of rework and safety incidents to relate to the substandard management of equipment and machinery, poor project management practices, inherent dangerous, dirty, and difficult (3D) characteristics, improper production planning and work pressure, and inadequate personnel competency and knowledge. This paper bridges the identified knowledge gap concerning the dimensionality of rework and accident causation in construction, and the findings provide guidance for devising preventive measures for simultaneously addressing rework and safety problems.


Language: en

Keywords

Causes; Construction; Factor analysis; Project management; Rework; Safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print