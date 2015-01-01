|
Citation
|
Abdulsattar H, Mostafizi A, Siam MRK, Wang H. J. Intell. Transport. Syst. 2020; 24(5): 421-436.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The continuous advancement of connected vehicle (CV) technologies and its increasing market penetration (MP) will change the nature of traffic flow fundamentals by upending the traditional traffic composition. The objective of this paper is to create an agent-based modeling framework to evaluate the impact of the vehicle to vehicle (V2V) and vehicle to infrastructure (V2I) technology on the mobility performance (i.e., travel time and its reliability) of a two-lane highway work zone scenario. This paper studies when and at what MP will the mobility benefits of connected vehicles emerge.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Agent-based simulation; connected vehicle technology; mobility benefits; work zone