Citation
Scott DAI, Andersen TS. J. Crime Justice 2020; 43(4): 414-432.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Midwestern Criminal Justice Association, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Progress towards racial equality has left many Whites, particularly men, feeling that Whites have replaced Blacks as the principal victims of discrimination. Thus, although Whites' privileged position in American society disallows their true oppression, many still feel discriminated against. Following a general strain theory framework, this study examines the associations between perceived anti-white bias, anger, and offending for White youth. Furthermore, we investigate if the revealed associations vary by gender.
Language: en
Keywords
anti-white bias; Gender; status threat