SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Higgins EM, Overstreet S, Coffey B, Fisher BW. J. Crime Justice 2020; 43(4): 433-448.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Midwestern Criminal Justice Association, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/0735648X.2019.1704837

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Since their origination in the 1950s, school resource officers (SROs) have become increasingly commonplace in schools throughout the United States. In turn, researchers have developed a considerable base of empirical work on SRO roles and how these roles motivate action in public schools. A large part of this empirical work has focused on roles that fall outside conventional law enforcement duties such as when officers act as mentors, counselors, and educators. However, this line of research has not yet investigated the motivations for why SROs engage in non-law enforcement roles. The purpose of the current study is to draw from 26 interviews with SROs to explore the motivations for engaging in non-law enforcement roles and activities in public schools.

FINDINGS illustrate that SROs identify the overarching motivation of non-law enforcement as 'bridging the gap,' where they seek out at-risk students and connect them to necessary resources in the school and community. We find that SROs engage in building four types of bridges. The findings also suggest that SROs draw from a community-oriented policing framework to explain this motivation.


Language: en

Keywords

community policing; police roles; schools; SRO

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print