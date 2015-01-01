|
Citation
|
Becker JH. J. Crime Justice 2020; 43(4): 518-534.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Midwestern Criminal Justice Association, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
A life-course perspective on neighborhood effects suggests that levels of and changes in neighborhood structural conditions may impact neighborhood social organization, collective efficacy, and reciprocated exchange, with implications for changes in homicide rates.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Collective efficacy; homicide; reciprocated exchange; structural conditions