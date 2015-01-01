Abstract

OBJECTIVES:There is a growing body of macro-level studies examining hate crime. These studies however largely focus on ethnoracial hate crime, leading to a relative dearth of research investigating the etiology of anti-Jewish hate crime. The current study seeks to fill this gap by conducting a community-level analysis of anti-Jewish hate crime in New York City.



METHODS:Using data from the New York Police Department?s Hate Crimes Task Force, the current study employs a series of negative binomial regressions to investigate the impact of defended neighborhoods, social disorganization, and strain variables on anti-Jewish hate crime.



RESULTS:The results show that defended neighborhoods consistently predict higher levels of anti-Jewish hate crime in White, Black, and non-White neighborhoods even when accounting for social disorganization and strain variables.



RESULTS also demonstrate that anti-Jewish crime occurs in communities that are more socially organized and with better economic conditions.



CONCLUSIONS:This study?s findings reveal Jewish victims to be a catchall target when a minority group increasingly moves into a majority area. These defended neighborhoods, and other findings have intriguing implications for both criminology?s social disorganization theory and the police and others charged with combatting bias crimes.

Language: en