Abstract

Limited attention has been paid to the analysis of cycling in the context of Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). However, understanding cycling and cycling patterns in SSA is crucial for implementing a more effective cycling-oriented policy. Using the city of Quelimane, Mozambique, as a case study, this paper aims to understand cycling mobility in SSA cities by identifying clusters of cycling commuters and mapping their trip patterns. A survey was conducted to explore the socio-demographic aspects of the population and commuter attitudes toward cycling. The underlying factors structuring the population sample were determined by means of factor analysis, and a clustering process was applied. Cyclists' travel patterns were then recreated to assess the influence of road quality on cycling. The results identified three clusters of cycling commuters: informal workers with children, short-distance students, and occasional cyclists. The clusters were based on household composition, employment status and cycling frequency to work/school. It was found that over 40% of cycling trips took place within the city periphery and about 10% between the city periphery and suburban areas. Most people cycle to carry products to sell in local markets and as a bicycle-taxi. The study findings provided a clear understanding of commuter cyclists, and can serve as an empirical basis for developing more targeted policies to encourage cycling.

