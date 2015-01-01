Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a serious public health problem that plagues millions of people worldwide. Treatment programs for perpetrators of IPV have had limited success, suggesting a need to better understand factors related to perpetration of IPV to develop more effective treatment. Biological and neuropsychological correlates have gained recent attention in explaining IPV perpetration, however, few studies have specifically focused on executive cognitive functioning (ECF). Due to the vast amount of existing evidence linking deficits in ECF to general aggression and violence, it follows that ECF impairment may also be associated specifically with IPV perpetration. The purpose of this systematic review is to examine the relationship between impairments in ECF and IPV. Overall, mixed results were found in examining the specific pattern of ECF impairment in perpetrators of IPV. However, poorer performance on tests of cognitive flexibility in comparison to controls was a consistent finding for perpetrators of IPV. Limitations of the existing research, suggestions for future research, and implications for clinical practice are also discussed. Continued evaluation of the relationship between ECF and IPV may advance understanding of the underpinnings of IPV, and may aid in the prediction, prevention, and treatment of IPV in the future.

