Abstract

Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is a pervasive issue within society which has negatively impacted millions of individuals. Previous literature has focused on the potential risk factors associated with IPV perpetration such as substance use, childhood maltreatment, and higher levels of inattention symptom severity. However, few studies have considered the potential correlation between executive function deficits, such as cognitive flexibility, and IPV. The present literature indicates executive function deficits may lead to higher levels of violence or aggression in children and adults. Research on the neuropsychological aspects of IPV have focused on alcohol use and head injury and their link to executive function deficits and violence, however, other research studies have shown executive function deficits related to IPV go above and beyond these specific causes. Although the literature is inconsistent, findings suggest executive function deficits may account for a significant difference between perpetrators, in comparison to non-perpetrators, even when accounting for alcohol use and head injury.

Language: en