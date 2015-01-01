Abstract

Due to the increase in annual cases, child maltreatment has become a significant focus in research. There are four types of childhood abuse that have been identified and discussed throughout this review: sexual abuse, physical abuse, emotional abuse, and neglect. In order for psychologists and other related professionals to recognize the contributions maltreatment has on psychiatric disorders, it is necessary to identify and understand the complex sequela of childhood abuse and neglect that may appear throughout the victim's lifespan. This paper reviewed current research on child maltreatment and its relationship to neurological impairments and neuropsychological effects. Additionally, a comparison between typical and impaired neurological morphology emphasized alterations in volumetric structures and stress response functions occurring in the HPA axis, amygdala, hippocampus, and corpus callosum. Recent studies have discovered that changes to the preceding neurological structures can significantly impact different neuropsychological domains including working memory, processing speed, language, visual-spatial abilities, and motor skills.

