Abstract

The effects of exposure to violent urban settings can be seen in structural brain changes and in neuropsychological outcomes. Individuals are exposed to risk factors that increase the likelihood of poor outcomes on neuropsychological measures. Children and adolescents in these environments show lower intelligence quotients and academic achievement compared to those raised in less violent or rural settings. They also have lower scores on measures of attention and impulse control. In addition, their exposure to such environments can result in increased mental health symptoms and disorders.

