Gilmore MC, Stebbins L, Argüelles-Borge S, Trinidad B, Golden CJ. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2020; 54: e101415.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD) are a group of non-cognitive symptoms and behaviors that often occur with a diagnosis of dementia. Aggression is the most prevalent and serious of these noncognitive symptoms. However, the development and treatment of aggression in this population are not always clear and the type of dementia does not further help to clarify this problem. There are biological, psychosocial, and environmental factors that attribute to the development of aggression, but identification has proven difficult due to the homogeneity of symptoms. Few studies have compared the type of aggression across the four most common types of dementia: Alzheimer's Disease (AD), vascular dementia (VaD), dementia with Lewy body (DLB) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).
