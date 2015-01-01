Abstract

The medical side effects of brain tumors have been studied rather extensively for the development of accurate diagnosis and effective treatments; however, the psychological implications of the various tumor types are vastly understudied. There has been mixed literature surrounding the impacts of tumors on personality changes. Some research, primarily case studies and few quantitative studies, have suggested that brain tumors in the frontal lobe, limbic system, and cerebellum are most associated with personality changes related to aggression. This aggression has been noted to be directed outwards towards others, as well as inward in the form of suicidal ideation, attempts, and deaths by suicide. Furthermore, research has indicated that some of the indicated methods of treatment for brain tumors are associated with side effects that further perpetuate the behavior changes, particularly in terms of aggression. Unfortunately, to date, there is a dearth of research into identifying the psychiatric profiles of different brain tumors.

Language: en