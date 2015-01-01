|
Harcourt S. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2020; 54: e101411.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Suicide accounts for three-quarters of violent deaths in the U.S. Epilepsy is diagnosed in 1.2% of the U.S. population. Within persons with epilepsy, the risk of suicide is 22% higher than in typical adults. Neuropsychologists are a part of epilepsy center care teams, yet to date there is no literature addressing the neuropsychology or brain-behavior relationship of suicide in persons with epilepsy. In this review, we summarized and integrated the literature on epilepsy and suicide.
Language: en
Bidirectionality; Brain-behavior relationship; Epilepsy; Neuropsychology; Suicide; Violence