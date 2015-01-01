SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Datoc A, Horne K, Golden C. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2020; 54: e101413.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.avb.2020.101413

Recently, negative consequences associated with sport-related concussion (SRC) have received increased attention in both the media and literature. A specific negative consequence that has received widespread attention is the possible association between SRC and suicide. While the connection between concussion and suicide has been reported by various sources in the media, the scientific evidence is severely limited and has reported inconsistent findings. Due to the lack of clarity regarding the relationship between SRC and suicide in athletes, the present review explored the current knowledge on this topic.


