Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the construction, work development, professional team construction and development of China's injury prevention and control institutions in recent years.



METHODS A self-designed questionnaire was used to conduct a questionnaire survey on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of 31 provinces (municipalities and autonomous regions, excluding Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan) in China, and the data were collected using descriptive epidemiological methods. analysis.



RESULTS Except for the Shanghai CDC established an injury prevention and control department, no other provincial CDCs across the country have established an injury prevention and control department. The proportions of units with full-time and part-time personnel in injury prevention and control in the provincial CDC nationwide are 51.61% and 74.19% respectively. From 2015 to 2019, units with a total investment of more than 500,000 yuan in injury prevention and control work in the eastern, central and western regions accounted for 53.85%, 50.00% and 16.67% of the respective regions; 83.33% of the units in the western region accounted for 5 years of injury prevention and control The total investment is less than 500,000 yuan, and half of the units have an average annual available funding of less than 40,000 yuan; most of the CDC's injury prevention and control work only carries out the establishment of monitoring points and public education; the key groups for prevention and control work are children, adolescents and the elderly. There are relatively more academic activities and trainings in the eastern region. Insufficient staff, inadequate financial and scientific research investment, and institutional settings have made it difficult for localities to carry out injury prevention and control work.



CONCLUSION Although progress has been made in the establishment of China's injury prevention and control institutions, work development, and professional team building, they are still lagging behind. Improvements should be made according to the current situation of work in different regions, and preferential policies should be provided.

Keywords : injury prevention and control , institution setting , professional team building , questionnaire survey

Language: zh