Abstract

OBJECTIVE To analyze the epidemic characteristics and disease burden of road traffic injury deaths in Qinghai Province in 2015, and to provide a reference for the formulation of road traffic injury prevention and control strategies and measures.



METHODS The data of road traffic injury deaths in the 2015 retrospective investigation of death causes in Qinghai Province were analyzed, and the mortality rate, standardized mortality rate, average potential years of life ost (APYLL), and potential years of life loss (APYLL) were calculated. Years of life lost (PYLL) and potential years of life lost rate (PYLLR) and other indicators.



RESULTS In 2015, the road traffic injury mortality rate of residents in Qinghai Province was 224.1/10 thousand, and the standardized mortality rate was 24.20/10 thousand; males (32.38/10 thousand) were higher than females (11.77/10 thousand); death rates increased with age The mortality rate of the children group, the young age group, the middle-aged group and the elderly group were 10.05/100,000, 2081/100,000, 4.36/100,000, and 376.2/10 million, respectively. PYLL and APYLL caused by road traffic accidents were 19,918 person-years and 35.63 person-years, respectively, and PYLLR was 7.99%. APYLL males are slightly lower than females, and urban areas are significantly lower than rural and pastoral areas.



CONCLUSION Road traffic injuries are an important disease burden that causes the "early death" and life loss of residents in Qinghai Province. The social and economic losses caused by them should be paid attention to by relevant departments, and targeted prevention should be taken according to the actual conditions of the region, gender and age. Control measures.

Keywords : traffic injuries , epidemic characteristics , disease burden

Language: zh